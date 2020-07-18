All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 205 Windsor Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
205 Windsor Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

205 Windsor Place

205 Windsor Place · (646) 554-3124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

205 Windsor Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$9,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
media room
Craving space, light and greenery but don't want to leave the civilization of New York City? Well, you can have your cake and eat it, too in this renovated and gorgeous three-level brick townhouse in prime Windsor Terrace only two blocks south of Prospect Park. Built in 1907, this Arts and Crafts-style home seamlessly mixes original period details with a bright lofty layout and fresh modern finishes.

As you approach, you'll take note of the house's unusual set-back perch on the picture-perfect block and all of the delightful front gardens. A wonderfully sunny and catnap-ready enclosed porch will let you decompress while listening to the park birds all around, rain or shine.

The parlor floor has terrific high beamed ceilings, original oak parquet floors, period moldings and a show-stopping Arts and Crafts-style wood staircase graciously lit by a stained glass skylight overhead. The parlor was opened up in a way to allow light front to back and is intentionally designed to accommodate a wonderful contemporary flow between easy living and formal dining.

The kitchen has multiple sunny windows and was recently renovated to feature a full suite of high-end stainless appliances, butcher block counters, a delightful eat-in nook and a gigantic pantry you can stock with enough dried pasta to last until 2023.

The backyard is fenced in with wide horizontal cedar planking and is delightfully breezy and quiet. Tall, whispery trees abound. Plenty of room for chilling and grilling.

On the top floor, the master bedroom stretches across the front of the house with bright lovely windows with two pin drop quiet bedrooms with treetop views in the rear of the floor. All bedrooms have ample closets and their own mini-split systems for silent and out of sight air conditioning. The bathroom was recently gut renovated with a large rainshower stall, tastefully hip finishes and features a brilliant skylight for the very best natural light.

The English basement is pristinely kept with full-height ceilings and half-windows. There are full-sized washer/dryer units, a completely brand-new full bathroom, a couple hundred square feet of storage closets and the rest is immaculate open space for whatever you can dream up. Home theater? Personal fitness center? Sky's the limit!

All of this sits on the very best block in Windsor Terrace. This kind of house is one in a million. Can be delivered furnished (as in photos) or unfurnished. Call or email us today for more information or a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Windsor Place have any available units?
205 Windsor Place has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Windsor Place have?
Some of 205 Windsor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Windsor Place currently offering any rent specials?
205 Windsor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Windsor Place pet-friendly?
No, 205 Windsor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 205 Windsor Place offer parking?
No, 205 Windsor Place does not offer parking.
Does 205 Windsor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Windsor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Windsor Place have a pool?
No, 205 Windsor Place does not have a pool.
Does 205 Windsor Place have accessible units?
No, 205 Windsor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Windsor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Windsor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Windsor Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Windsor Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 205 Windsor Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity