205 Windsor Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill media room

Craving space, light and greenery but don't want to leave the civilization of New York City? Well, you can have your cake and eat it, too in this renovated and gorgeous three-level brick townhouse in prime Windsor Terrace only two blocks south of Prospect Park. Built in 1907, this Arts and Crafts-style home seamlessly mixes original period details with a bright lofty layout and fresh modern finishes.



As you approach, you'll take note of the house's unusual set-back perch on the picture-perfect block and all of the delightful front gardens. A wonderfully sunny and catnap-ready enclosed porch will let you decompress while listening to the park birds all around, rain or shine.



The parlor floor has terrific high beamed ceilings, original oak parquet floors, period moldings and a show-stopping Arts and Crafts-style wood staircase graciously lit by a stained glass skylight overhead. The parlor was opened up in a way to allow light front to back and is intentionally designed to accommodate a wonderful contemporary flow between easy living and formal dining.



The kitchen has multiple sunny windows and was recently renovated to feature a full suite of high-end stainless appliances, butcher block counters, a delightful eat-in nook and a gigantic pantry you can stock with enough dried pasta to last until 2023.



The backyard is fenced in with wide horizontal cedar planking and is delightfully breezy and quiet. Tall, whispery trees abound. Plenty of room for chilling and grilling.



On the top floor, the master bedroom stretches across the front of the house with bright lovely windows with two pin drop quiet bedrooms with treetop views in the rear of the floor. All bedrooms have ample closets and their own mini-split systems for silent and out of sight air conditioning. The bathroom was recently gut renovated with a large rainshower stall, tastefully hip finishes and features a brilliant skylight for the very best natural light.



The English basement is pristinely kept with full-height ceilings and half-windows. There are full-sized washer/dryer units, a completely brand-new full bathroom, a couple hundred square feet of storage closets and the rest is immaculate open space for whatever you can dream up. Home theater? Personal fitness center? Sky's the limit!



All of this sits on the very best block in Windsor Terrace. This kind of house is one in a million. Can be delivered furnished (as in photos) or unfurnished. Call or email us today for more information or a showing!