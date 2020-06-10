All apartments in Brooklyn
205 JOHNSON AVE.
205 JOHNSON AVE.

205 Johnson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Gorgeous duplex with open finished basement, Great space to create, comes with direct access to the backyard / garden in all new modern building with laundry room and roof top access!Located right off the Montrose Ave L and walking distance to J M and G trains.Spacious duplex includes the finished basement, great for live work space!, Additional half bathroom and its own optional 2nd entrance to the finished basement space, perfect for live / work!Modern kitchen / stainless steal appliances, Video Intercom systemLaundry RoomRoof TopCentral air and heatGreat space and fantastic price!Guarantors AcceptedNo brokers fee1.5 bathsShowing by appointment Roof DeckLaundry room in the buildingPets AllowedCentral Air and HeatCourtyardBackyard - accessible from the upper level and the basement.Garden rennit4232

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 JOHNSON AVE. have any available units?
205 JOHNSON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 205 JOHNSON AVE. have?
Some of 205 JOHNSON AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 JOHNSON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
205 JOHNSON AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 JOHNSON AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 205 JOHNSON AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 205 JOHNSON AVE. offer parking?
No, 205 JOHNSON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 205 JOHNSON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 JOHNSON AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 JOHNSON AVE. have a pool?
No, 205 JOHNSON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 205 JOHNSON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 205 JOHNSON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 205 JOHNSON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 JOHNSON AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 JOHNSON AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 JOHNSON AVE. has units with air conditioning.
