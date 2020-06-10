205 JOHNSON AVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Gorgeous duplex with open finished basement, Great space to create, comes with direct access to the backyard / garden in all new modern building with laundry room and roof top access!Located right off the Montrose Ave L and walking distance to J M and G trains.Spacious duplex includes the finished basement, great for live work space!, Additional half bathroom and its own optional 2nd entrance to the finished basement space, perfect for live / work!Modern kitchen / stainless steal appliances, Video Intercom systemLaundry RoomRoof TopCentral air and heatGreat space and fantastic price!Guarantors AcceptedNo brokers fee1.5 bathsShowing by appointment Roof DeckLaundry room in the buildingPets AllowedCentral Air and HeatCourtyardBackyard - accessible from the upper level and the basement.Garden rennit4232