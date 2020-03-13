204 Starr Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Modern 3 bedroom - Right at the Maria Hernandez Park and Jefferson Street, Great night life and amazing area!East Williamsburg and Bushwick borders.Large 3 bedroom apartment with gorgeous exposed brick living room, Modern lighting, Big windows in ALL the bedrooms!, Hardwood floors, Central Air and Heat, Up to date building with Laundry room and Roof top access with city skyline views!Stainless steal appliances, with enough room for full dining and living room setup, Great well maintained building, on the corner of the Maria Hernandez ParkNO BROKERS FEEGuarantors Acceptedpets AllowedLaundry Room in the buildingCentral Air and HeatDeckRoof Deck rennit4199