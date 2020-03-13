All apartments in Brooklyn
204 Starr Street
204 Starr Street

204 Starr Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Modern 3 bedroom - Right at the Maria Hernandez Park and Jefferson Street, Great night life and amazing area!East Williamsburg and Bushwick borders.Large 3 bedroom apartment with gorgeous exposed brick living room, Modern lighting, Big windows in ALL the bedrooms!, Hardwood floors, Central Air and Heat, Up to date building with Laundry room and Roof top access with city skyline views!Stainless steal appliances, with enough room for full dining and living room setup, Great well maintained building, on the corner of the Maria Hernandez ParkNO BROKERS FEEGuarantors Acceptedpets AllowedLaundry Room in the buildingCentral Air and HeatDeckRoof Deck rennit4199

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Starr Street have any available units?
204 Starr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 204 Starr Street have?
Some of 204 Starr Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Starr Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 Starr Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Starr Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 Starr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 204 Starr Street offer parking?
No, 204 Starr Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 Starr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Starr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Starr Street have a pool?
No, 204 Starr Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 Starr Street have accessible units?
No, 204 Starr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Starr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Starr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Starr Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 Starr Street has units with air conditioning.
