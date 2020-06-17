204 Kent Street

Amenities

Sun-Drenched 3 Bedroom 2 bath LOFT with pvt outdoor around the block from Greenpoint Ave G station is now available.This home features two skylight (one in the main living room & the other in the middle bedroom of the apartment, all bedrooms are boxed & seperate with dedicated closet space) You have updated stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), CENTRAL AIR COOLING, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling height is over 11+ feet The master bedroom (where you can literally hear the birds chirp) has a pvt balcony & an en suite bathroom. With exposed brick, pre-war detail and sufficient closet space, this apartment has a lot to offer.Heat & hot water included.Don't miss the opportunity. Did I mention laundry in the basement (where you can also store a bike)Building is Verizon FIOS readyText or email for a full video tour. Guarantors are ok. Small pets ok