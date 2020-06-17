All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

204 Kent Street

204 Kent Street · (917) 300-1902
Location

204 Kent Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH1 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun-Drenched 3 Bedroom 2 bath LOFT with pvt outdoor around the block from Greenpoint Ave G station is now available.This home features two skylight (one in the main living room & the other in the middle bedroom of the apartment, all bedrooms are boxed & seperate with dedicated closet space) You have updated stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), CENTRAL AIR COOLING, exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling height is over 11+ feet The master bedroom (where you can literally hear the birds chirp) has a pvt balcony & an en suite bathroom. With exposed brick, pre-war detail and sufficient closet space, this apartment has a lot to offer.Heat & hot water included.Don't miss the opportunity. Did I mention laundry in the basement (where you can also store a bike)Building is Verizon FIOS readyText or email for a full video tour. Guarantors are ok. Small pets ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Kent Street have any available units?
204 Kent Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Kent Street have?
Some of 204 Kent Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Kent Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 Kent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Kent Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Kent Street is pet friendly.
Does 204 Kent Street offer parking?
No, 204 Kent Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 Kent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Kent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Kent Street have a pool?
No, 204 Kent Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 Kent Street have accessible units?
No, 204 Kent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Kent Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Kent Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Kent Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 Kent Street has units with air conditioning.
