203 Berkeley Place

Great Opportunity in one of Brooklyn's Hottest Neighborhoods *BROWNSTONE W/ OUTDOOR SPACE*Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath apartment featuring tons of natural light, exposed brickwork, *ENORMOUS PRIVATE DECK*, big, bright and airy bathroom with shower and bathtub. Walk-in wardrobe space and built-in storage. On top and at the back so super quiet and peaceful.This apartment is in a beautiful brownstone building on a tree-lined block located right off happening 7th Avenue. Quick walking distance to a ton of great bars, restaurants, cafes and grocery stores. 5 mins walk to Prospect Park and the same to Grand Army Plaza and 7th Ave Subway Stations with the 1,2,3, Q and B lines. **Offering $500 to anyone who can move in before January 1st**