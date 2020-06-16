All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
203 Berkeley Place
203 Berkeley Place

203 Berkeley Place · (212) 683-8300
Location

203 Berkeley Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$2,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
Great Opportunity in one of Brooklyn's Hottest Neighborhoods *BROWNSTONE W/ OUTDOOR SPACE*Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath apartment featuring tons of natural light, exposed brickwork, *ENORMOUS PRIVATE DECK*, big, bright and airy bathroom with shower and bathtub. Walk-in wardrobe space and built-in storage. On top and at the back so super quiet and peaceful.This apartment is in a beautiful brownstone building on a tree-lined block located right off happening 7th Avenue. Quick walking distance to a ton of great bars, restaurants, cafes and grocery stores. 5 mins walk to Prospect Park and the same to Grand Army Plaza and 7th Ave Subway Stations with the 1,2,3, Q and B lines. **Offering $500 to anyone who can move in before January 1st**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Berkeley Place have any available units?
203 Berkeley Place has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 203 Berkeley Place currently offering any rent specials?
203 Berkeley Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Berkeley Place pet-friendly?
No, 203 Berkeley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 203 Berkeley Place offer parking?
No, 203 Berkeley Place does not offer parking.
Does 203 Berkeley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Berkeley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Berkeley Place have a pool?
No, 203 Berkeley Place does not have a pool.
Does 203 Berkeley Place have accessible units?
No, 203 Berkeley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Berkeley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Berkeley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Berkeley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Berkeley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
