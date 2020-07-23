All apartments in Brooklyn
203 29th Street
Last updated July 17 2020

203 29th Street

203 29th Street · (646) 319-0193
Location

203 29th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Charming two-bedroom in Greenwood Heights! This bright, top floor home has a large master bedroom with an alcove perfect for a home office and a second bedroom large enough for a queen bed. The living room has a skylight and the kitchen has spacious cabinet storage and a dining area. The bathroom has been updated and has a modern shower stall with a skylight. An in-unit washer/dryer is also included. Wood floors and a skylight add warmth and light to the living room. This apartment is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in Greenwood Heights, near transportation, Industry City, Sunset Park. Heat and hot water included. Sorry, no dogs allowed. A cat is ok with additional rent. Available August 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 29th Street have any available units?
203 29th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 29th Street have?
Some of 203 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 29th Street offer parking?
No, 203 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 29th Street have a pool?
No, 203 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 203 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
