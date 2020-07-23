203 29th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming two-bedroom in Greenwood Heights! This bright, top floor home has a large master bedroom with an alcove perfect for a home office and a second bedroom large enough for a queen bed. The living room has a skylight and the kitchen has spacious cabinet storage and a dining area. The bathroom has been updated and has a modern shower stall with a skylight. An in-unit washer/dryer is also included. Wood floors and a skylight add warmth and light to the living room. This apartment is located on a beautiful tree-lined street in Greenwood Heights, near transportation, Industry City, Sunset Park. Heat and hot water included. Sorry, no dogs allowed. A cat is ok with additional rent. Available August 1.