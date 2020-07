Amenities

BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM STEPS TO PROSPECT PARK!! Apartment features: Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout Beautiful modern kitchen Stainless steel appliances including a microwave Granite counters New bath with modern vanity Lots of sunlight pouring in Generous closet space Located in a well kept building On site super Storage available Virtual doorman Pets welcome B/Q 2/5 trains close by! Walking distance to Prospect Park! A must see! Call or text Sam 646-377-1181