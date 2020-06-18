202 PROSPECT PLACE.

Amenities

Make the Prospect Heights historic district your new home with this gracious, no-fee triplex! Check all the boxes with three floors of internal space, four bedrooms, and your own deck and back yard. The parlor floor features 11 foot high ceilings throughout, a living room with period details, a kitchen with white oak cabinetry and Carrera marble counter tops, and an entrance to a deck overlooking your back yard. The floor above has a full bathroom with a tub, two bedrooms, and a washer and dryer. The top floor has two more bedrooms, a home office, and a full bath. Shop at the nearby Grand Army Plaza Farmer's Market, visit nearby Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and the Brooklyn Museum. Located very near the B and Q trains at 7th Avenue, and the 2 and 3 trains at Grand Army Plaza. The owner will deliver the apartment unfurnished, but exact choices regarding leaving some existing furnishings are negotiable. Verizon FiOS. Pets on approval.