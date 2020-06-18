All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:58 AM

202 PROSPECT PLACE

202 Prospect Place · (718) 399-4122
Location

202 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit UPPERTRPLX · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make the Prospect Heights historic district your new home with this gracious, no-fee triplex! Check all the boxes with three floors of internal space, four bedrooms, and your own deck and back yard. The parlor floor features 11 foot high ceilings throughout, a living room with period details, a kitchen with white oak cabinetry and Carrera marble counter tops, and an entrance to a deck overlooking your back yard. The floor above has a full bathroom with a tub, two bedrooms, and a washer and dryer. The top floor has two more bedrooms, a home office, and a full bath. Shop at the nearby Grand Army Plaza Farmer's Market, visit nearby Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, and the Brooklyn Museum. Located very near the B and Q trains at 7th Avenue, and the 2 and 3 trains at Grand Army Plaza. The owner will deliver the apartment unfurnished, but exact choices regarding leaving some existing furnishings are negotiable. Verizon FiOS. Pets on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 202 PROSPECT PLACE have any available units?
202 PROSPECT PLACE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 202 PROSPECT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
202 PROSPECT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 PROSPECT PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 PROSPECT PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 202 PROSPECT PLACE offer parking?
No, 202 PROSPECT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 202 PROSPECT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 PROSPECT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 PROSPECT PLACE have a pool?
No, 202 PROSPECT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 202 PROSPECT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 202 PROSPECT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 PROSPECT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 PROSPECT PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 PROSPECT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 PROSPECT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

