Brooklyn, NY
200 16th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

200 16th Street

200 16th Street · (718) 690-0297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Copy/paste this link for a virtual tour: http://ow.ly/2esC50z4lBp or email for a link. The apartment is available, but in-person showings are on hold

Spacious and modern 2 bed, 2 bath apartment now available in Park Slope. Featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows both North and South for plenty of natural light, and a private balcony in an elevator condo building. Two full bathrooms, including a generous master bath with separate tub and shower plus double vanity. In-unit washer/dryer is included.

You'll also enjoy a common roof-deck with incredible Manhattan views, video-controlled entrance, and a gym included at no additional cost. Conveniently located between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue, with some of the neighborhood's best restaurants and cafes. 3.5 blocks to Prospect Park. Easy commuting via the nearby R and F/G subway stops. Zoned PS 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 16th Street have any available units?
200 16th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 16th Street have?
Some of 200 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 200 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 200 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 16th Street have a pool?
No, 200 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
