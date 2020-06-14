200 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym elevator

Copy/paste this link for a virtual tour: http://ow.ly/2esC50z4lBp or email for a link. The apartment is available, but in-person showings are on hold



Spacious and modern 2 bed, 2 bath apartment now available in Park Slope. Featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows both North and South for plenty of natural light, and a private balcony in an elevator condo building. Two full bathrooms, including a generous master bath with separate tub and shower plus double vanity. In-unit washer/dryer is included.



You'll also enjoy a common roof-deck with incredible Manhattan views, video-controlled entrance, and a gym included at no additional cost. Conveniently located between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue, with some of the neighborhood's best restaurants and cafes. 3.5 blocks to Prospect Park. Easy commuting via the nearby R and F/G subway stops. Zoned PS 10.