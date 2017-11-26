20 Waldorf Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

NEW TO THE MARKET.



Nestled between the historic land marked neighborhood of Midwood Park and Fiske terrace, sits this beautiful Victorian home on a quite tree lined Cul de Sac. Just two blocks to the recently rebuilt Avenue H Q train and a quick walk to the express train at Newkirk Plaza, as well as a short walk to all the amazing restaurants Cortelyou road has to offer. This detached 1 family home offers some unique architecture that you wont find any where else in the neighborhood, all while having modern updates to the kitchen and bathrooms. The home features a formal dining area, formal living space with a fireplace, and an eat in kitchen with a breakfast nook, and an unfinished basement with a washer/dryer and plenty of room for storage. Total of 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, with original detailing throughout including original moldings and stain glassed windows not to mention a wrap around terrace, MASSIVE back yard and a driveway that can park 6 cars.