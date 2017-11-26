All apartments in Brooklyn
20 Waldorf Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

20 Waldorf Court

20 Waldorf Court · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Waldorf Court, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
NEW TO THE MARKET.

Nestled between the historic land marked neighborhood of Midwood Park and Fiske terrace, sits this beautiful Victorian home on a quite tree lined Cul de Sac. Just two blocks to the recently rebuilt Avenue H Q train and a quick walk to the express train at Newkirk Plaza, as well as a short walk to all the amazing restaurants Cortelyou road has to offer. This detached 1 family home offers some unique architecture that you wont find any where else in the neighborhood, all while having modern updates to the kitchen and bathrooms. The home features a formal dining area, formal living space with a fireplace, and an eat in kitchen with a breakfast nook, and an unfinished basement with a washer/dryer and plenty of room for storage. Total of 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, with original detailing throughout including original moldings and stain glassed windows not to mention a wrap around terrace, MASSIVE back yard and a driveway that can park 6 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Waldorf Court have any available units?
20 Waldorf Court has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20 Waldorf Court currently offering any rent specials?
20 Waldorf Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Waldorf Court pet-friendly?
No, 20 Waldorf Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 20 Waldorf Court offer parking?
No, 20 Waldorf Court does not offer parking.
Does 20 Waldorf Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Waldorf Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Waldorf Court have a pool?
No, 20 Waldorf Court does not have a pool.
Does 20 Waldorf Court have accessible units?
No, 20 Waldorf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Waldorf Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Waldorf Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Waldorf Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Waldorf Court does not have units with air conditioning.
