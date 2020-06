Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

LARGE AND SPACIOUS True 2 bed/ 1 bath apt in prime Park Slope in the thick of it all. This is a second floor unit in a walk up with a landing out front of the door.Functional fireplace in living room and master bedroomwasher /dryerdishwasherheat/ hot water includedBedrooms both allow for queen size beds and additional furnitureLiving room has lots of space for work and play