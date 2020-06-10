199 DEAN ST.

Amenities

This large floorthourgh apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a exceptional CORNER LANDMARK TOWNHOUSE.There are a total of 10 windows, distributed throughout 5 rooms & the separated kitchen, offering not just exceptional sunglight all day with double exposure, but a great flexible layout.The huge separated kitchen will sure to please any serious cooker offering customized cabinetry with tons of storage, lots of countertop space, a dishwasher, and 2 large windows with double exposure.There is also a full sized WASHER/DRYER in the unit.Extra high ceilings, original crown moldings, brick walls and warm hardwood floors making this place even more especial.Location could not be better: nestled in one of the primmest tree lined blocks of Boerum Hill, boarding Cobble Hill, Carrol Garden & Park Slope. It is only 2 blocks from Smith Street & Bergen St F train station, and short walk to many more train lines in downtown Brooklyn or Atlantic Terminal.Pets are allowed, upon owners approval.Please note there is NO OUTDOOR Space in this unit. LevelGroup122648