All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 199 DEAN ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
199 DEAN ST.
Last updated May 31 2020 at 8:07 PM

199 DEAN ST.

199 Dean Street · (917) 723-7584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

199 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large floorthourgh apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a exceptional CORNER LANDMARK TOWNHOUSE.There are a total of 10 windows, distributed throughout 5 rooms & the separated kitchen, offering not just exceptional sunglight all day with double exposure, but a great flexible layout.The huge separated kitchen will sure to please any serious cooker offering customized cabinetry with tons of storage, lots of countertop space, a dishwasher, and 2 large windows with double exposure.There is also a full sized WASHER/DRYER in the unit.Extra high ceilings, original crown moldings, brick walls and warm hardwood floors making this place even more especial.Location could not be better: nestled in one of the primmest tree lined blocks of Boerum Hill, boarding Cobble Hill, Carrol Garden & Park Slope. It is only 2 blocks from Smith Street & Bergen St F train station, and short walk to many more train lines in downtown Brooklyn or Atlantic Terminal.Pets are allowed, upon owners approval.Please note there is NO OUTDOOR Space in this unit. LevelGroup122648

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 DEAN ST. have any available units?
199 DEAN ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 199 DEAN ST. have?
Some of 199 DEAN ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 DEAN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
199 DEAN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 DEAN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 199 DEAN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 199 DEAN ST. offer parking?
No, 199 DEAN ST. does not offer parking.
Does 199 DEAN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 DEAN ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 DEAN ST. have a pool?
No, 199 DEAN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 199 DEAN ST. have accessible units?
No, 199 DEAN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 199 DEAN ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 DEAN ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 199 DEAN ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 DEAN ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 199 DEAN ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity