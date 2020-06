Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Presenting 1967 Bedford Avenue, a chic elevator building with modern renovations. Each unit features stainless steel Fisher & Paykal appliances, stone counter tops and comes equip with a dishwasher and laundry room. Enter into your expansive open kitchen/living room floor plan with hardwood floors and massive floor to ceiling windows. Just off the kitchen you'll find two sizable bedrooms with adequate closet space as well as a beautifully designed bathroom. Just 2 short blocks to Prospect Park and 2-5 & Q trains, 20 minutes to Manhattan.