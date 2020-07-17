Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

With over 2,000 sq ft of living space, 3.5 bedrooms, 2 full recently updated bathrooms, big and bright eat in kitchen, dynamite dining room, breezy patio that leads to an expansive and sun-drenched rear garden, laundry room and gated parking spot, who could ask for anything more? Welcome to the Garden Apartment at 196 Lenox Road! Enter through the ground floor to the stunning and spacious living room that flows effortlessly into the formal dining room. Through the dining room you enter into a magnificently large recently renovated eat-in kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Just off the kitchen sits your perfect patio that leads to an expansive south facing private garden. Upstairs to the 2nd floor you will find three spacious bedrooms, the massive master bedroom looks out onto leafy Lenox Road, the other two equally grand bedrooms look out onto the tranquil garden. With ceiling fans in every room, ample closet space throughout, recently updated bathrooms, common laundry room and the perfect gated parking spot, a rare find on Lenox Road, who could ask for anything more? 196 Lenox Road is a two family townhouse located on picturesque Lenox Road between Rogers and Bedford Avenues. Transportation to the city is a breeze with the 2/3 trains on Church Avenue and the Q Train on ParkSide Avenue. 196 Lenox Road is a pet friendly house. Heat, gas and hot water are included in the rent. Available July 1st! VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON!