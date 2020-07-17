All apartments in Brooklyn
196 Lenox Road

196 Lenox Road · (808) 554-5083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

196 Lenox Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
With over 2,000 sq ft of living space, 3.5 bedrooms, 2 full recently updated bathrooms, big and bright eat in kitchen, dynamite dining room, breezy patio that leads to an expansive and sun-drenched rear garden, laundry room and gated parking spot, who could ask for anything more? Welcome to the Garden Apartment at 196 Lenox Road! Enter through the ground floor to the stunning and spacious living room that flows effortlessly into the formal dining room. Through the dining room you enter into a magnificently large recently renovated eat-in kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Just off the kitchen sits your perfect patio that leads to an expansive south facing private garden. Upstairs to the 2nd floor you will find three spacious bedrooms, the massive master bedroom looks out onto leafy Lenox Road, the other two equally grand bedrooms look out onto the tranquil garden. With ceiling fans in every room, ample closet space throughout, recently updated bathrooms, common laundry room and the perfect gated parking spot, a rare find on Lenox Road, who could ask for anything more? 196 Lenox Road is a two family townhouse located on picturesque Lenox Road between Rogers and Bedford Avenues. Transportation to the city is a breeze with the 2/3 trains on Church Avenue and the Q Train on ParkSide Avenue. 196 Lenox Road is a pet friendly house. Heat, gas and hot water are included in the rent. Available July 1st! VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Lenox Road have any available units?
196 Lenox Road has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 196 Lenox Road have?
Some of 196 Lenox Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Lenox Road currently offering any rent specials?
196 Lenox Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Lenox Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 196 Lenox Road is pet friendly.
Does 196 Lenox Road offer parking?
Yes, 196 Lenox Road offers parking.
Does 196 Lenox Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Lenox Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Lenox Road have a pool?
No, 196 Lenox Road does not have a pool.
Does 196 Lenox Road have accessible units?
No, 196 Lenox Road does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Lenox Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Lenox Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Lenox Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 196 Lenox Road does not have units with air conditioning.
