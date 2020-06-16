195 WASHINGTON PARK

Amenities

To get on the list call agent Rachel Diaz .

Please do not just show up. You must have confirmed appointment with Rachel Diaz.



Call Rachel @ ,



Actual photos of the exact unit for rent. exact photos of yard, garden and street.



Garden + 2 Patios 2 Bedroom Facing Ft Greene Park Dishwasher Brownstone! Comes with tool shed!

The apartment has been freshly painted and cleaned.



Get your garden on!!!!!



The garden is sun filled and huge!



The apartment gets good light which is unusual for a garden unit.



Here is your chance to live in the heart of the best area in Brooklyn and most desired location facing Ft Greene Park!!!!!



Summer is here and you will be thrilled to have your vey own huge exclusive garden!!!!



There are only a few blocks that face the park so this is a rare opportunity!!!!



The unit has a massive open plan kitchen/living space that accommodates a large sofa, book shelves, entertainment center and dining table!

Washer dryer in the apartment!

The bedroom is quite large and comfortably fits a bedroom set!

Adjacent to the master bedroom is a spacious bedroom that can work for a baby or office!

Large closets!

Tons of counter and cabinet space!



Commuters dream just 10 minutes to downtown Manhattan! Choose from many subways lines to get you quickly form East side to West side! Train lines include 2,3,4,5,D,Q,B,R,N,F,C,G.



Brokers welcome.