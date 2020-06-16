All apartments in Brooklyn
195 WASHINGTON PARK
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:38 PM

195 WASHINGTON PARK

195 Washington Park · (917) 620-7866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
To get on the list call agent Rachel Diaz .
Please do not just show up. You must have confirmed appointment with Rachel Diaz.

Call Rachel @ ,

Actual photos of the exact unit for rent. exact photos of yard, garden and street.

Garden + 2 Patios 2 Bedroom Facing Ft Greene Park Dishwasher Brownstone! Comes with tool shed!
The apartment has been freshly painted and cleaned.

Get your garden on!!!!!

The garden is sun filled and huge!

The apartment gets good light which is unusual for a garden unit.

Here is your chance to live in the heart of the best area in Brooklyn and most desired location facing Ft Greene Park!!!!!

Summer is here and you will be thrilled to have your vey own huge exclusive garden!!!!

There are only a few blocks that face the park so this is a rare opportunity!!!!

The unit has a massive open plan kitchen/living space that accommodates a large sofa, book shelves, entertainment center and dining table!
Washer dryer in the apartment!
The bedroom is quite large and comfortably fits a bedroom set!
Adjacent to the master bedroom is a spacious bedroom that can work for a baby or office!
Large closets!
Tons of counter and cabinet space!

Commuters dream just 10 minutes to downtown Manhattan! Choose from many subways lines to get you quickly form East side to West side! Train lines include 2,3,4,5,D,Q,B,R,N,F,C,G.

Brokers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 WASHINGTON PARK have any available units?
195 WASHINGTON PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 195 WASHINGTON PARK currently offering any rent specials?
195 WASHINGTON PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 WASHINGTON PARK pet-friendly?
No, 195 WASHINGTON PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 195 WASHINGTON PARK offer parking?
No, 195 WASHINGTON PARK does not offer parking.
Does 195 WASHINGTON PARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 WASHINGTON PARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 WASHINGTON PARK have a pool?
No, 195 WASHINGTON PARK does not have a pool.
Does 195 WASHINGTON PARK have accessible units?
No, 195 WASHINGTON PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 195 WASHINGTON PARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 WASHINGTON PARK has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 WASHINGTON PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 WASHINGTON PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
