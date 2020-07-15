192 Saint Johns Place

Amenities

Oversized 1+ bedroom in prime north slope with garden! Rarely available is this impeccably maintained and tastefully renovated garden unit. Apartment has been thoughtfully designed to keep the old details such as oak-paneled wainscoting in the living room, original shutters (that work!) and over-sized double doors. The kitchen is renovated with a modern flair featuring a farmhouse sink, industrial kitchen faucet, butcher-block counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Range hood above stove vents outside. A door off the kitchen leads into the large bedroom with built-in shelves. In this room, there are two doors one leads to the smaller bedroom (it also has a window) and a French door leads out to the shared garden. Perfect place to enjoy some afternoon sun and an evening BBQ. Other features include decorative mantel, bay windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Private washer/drying unit in the basement. Basement storage. Large private entrance also doubles as a mudroom and bike storage. Due to allergies, no pets please, dogs or cats. Available August 1st. 2, 3, B, Q trains just minutes away. Great restaurants and all that North Slope has to offer right at your doorstep. Don't miss your chance to see this stunning unit!