Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

192 Saint Johns Place

192 Saint Johns Place · (646) 884-0418
Location

192 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Oversized 1+ bedroom in prime north slope with garden! Rarely available is this impeccably maintained and tastefully renovated garden unit. Apartment has been thoughtfully designed to keep the old details such as oak-paneled wainscoting in the living room, original shutters (that work!) and over-sized double doors. The kitchen is renovated with a modern flair featuring a farmhouse sink, industrial kitchen faucet, butcher-block counter tops and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Range hood above stove vents outside. A door off the kitchen leads into the large bedroom with built-in shelves. In this room, there are two doors one leads to the smaller bedroom (it also has a window) and a French door leads out to the shared garden. Perfect place to enjoy some afternoon sun and an evening BBQ. Other features include decorative mantel, bay windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Private washer/drying unit in the basement. Basement storage. Large private entrance also doubles as a mudroom and bike storage. Due to allergies, no pets please, dogs or cats. Available August 1st. 2, 3, B, Q trains just minutes away. Great restaurants and all that North Slope has to offer right at your doorstep. Don't miss your chance to see this stunning unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Saint Johns Place have any available units?
192 Saint Johns Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 Saint Johns Place have?
Some of 192 Saint Johns Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Saint Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
192 Saint Johns Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Saint Johns Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 192 Saint Johns Place is pet friendly.
Does 192 Saint Johns Place offer parking?
No, 192 Saint Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 192 Saint Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Saint Johns Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Saint Johns Place have a pool?
No, 192 Saint Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 192 Saint Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 192 Saint Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Saint Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Saint Johns Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Saint Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Saint Johns Place does not have units with air conditioning.
