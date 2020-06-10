1918 Pacific St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

New development 3-Bed / 1-Bath in PRIME Weeksville! This unit features brand new stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and wooden cabinets! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings, closets, and windows with ample natural sunlight! Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment, custom lighting features, high ceilings and virtual doorman! The bathroom features a soaking tub and granite walls. There are only three units available in this building and they will not last! ***2nd FL Walk-up****Call today to schedule a showing skyline14521