Brooklyn, NY
1918 Pacific St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

1918 Pacific St

1918 Pacific Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1918 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
New development 3-Bed / 1-Bath in PRIME Weeksville! This unit features brand new stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and wooden cabinets! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings, closets, and windows with ample natural sunlight! Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment, custom lighting features, high ceilings and virtual doorman! The bathroom features a soaking tub and granite walls. There are only three units available in this building and they will not last! ***2nd FL Walk-up****Call today to schedule a showing skyline14521

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Pacific St have any available units?
1918 Pacific St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1918 Pacific St have?
Some of 1918 Pacific St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Pacific St currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Pacific St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Pacific St pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Pacific St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1918 Pacific St offer parking?
No, 1918 Pacific St does not offer parking.
Does 1918 Pacific St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Pacific St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Pacific St have a pool?
No, 1918 Pacific St does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Pacific St have accessible units?
No, 1918 Pacific St does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Pacific St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Pacific St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Pacific St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Pacific St does not have units with air conditioning.
