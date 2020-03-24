All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
190 Garfield Place
190 Garfield Place

190 Garfield Pl · (718) 832-4188
Location

190 Garfield Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

It's all about the location! Live in the heart of Park Slope in this modern condo right off of 7th Ave. Enjoy your very own private garden, conveniently accessed off the living room. Apartment features a sunny, over-sized bedroom, big enough to fit a king bed and more. Other features include ample closet space, hardwood floors, L-shaped pass-through kitchen with dishwasher, separate dining nook and large windows are just a few of the amenities. Located on the second floor of an elevator building. Residents of this condo have video intercom in all units and enjoy a common laundry room. WOW! Heat, hot water and gas are included in the price of rent. This is what living in Park Slope is all about! Pets upon approval. Accessible to multiple subway lines. Available immediately. Wired for FIOS. Condo application fees apply along with move-in deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Garfield Place have any available units?
190 Garfield Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Garfield Place have?
Some of 190 Garfield Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Garfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
190 Garfield Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Garfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Garfield Place is pet friendly.
Does 190 Garfield Place offer parking?
No, 190 Garfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 190 Garfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Garfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Garfield Place have a pool?
No, 190 Garfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 190 Garfield Place have accessible units?
No, 190 Garfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Garfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Garfield Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Garfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Garfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
