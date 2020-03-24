190 Garfield Place

Amenities

It's all about the location! Live in the heart of Park Slope in this modern condo right off of 7th Ave. Enjoy your very own private garden, conveniently accessed off the living room. Apartment features a sunny, over-sized bedroom, big enough to fit a king bed and more. Other features include ample closet space, hardwood floors, L-shaped pass-through kitchen with dishwasher, separate dining nook and large windows are just a few of the amenities. Located on the second floor of an elevator building. Residents of this condo have video intercom in all units and enjoy a common laundry room. WOW! Heat, hot water and gas are included in the price of rent. This is what living in Park Slope is all about! Pets upon approval. Accessible to multiple subway lines. Available immediately. Wired for FIOS. Condo application fees apply along with move-in deposit.