Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

190 72nd Street Apt #5, Brooklyn, NY 11209 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aneela Etwaroo, Elite Realty Of Usa, (347) 386-7400. Available from: 04/21/2020. No pets allowed. Very large 1 Bedrooms renovated apartments with New Appliances, Updated Bathroom, Hardwoods Floors in well maintained building with 24 Hours Onsite Manager, Secured Entry, Elevator, Outdoor Garden sitting and laundry facilities. Monthly pest control and constant maintenance Close to all public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located just two blocks from the gorgeous Bay; Breathtaking Parks; Boardwalks NO BOARD APPROVAL THE RENT INCLUDES ELECTRICITY AND HEAT. Transportation R at Bay Ridge Av 0.38 miles,R at 77th St 0.4 miles,R at 86th St 0.79 miles,N R at 59th St 0.85 miles Schools P.S. 102 the Bayview (0K,01,02,03,04,05,SE) J.H.S. 259 William Mckinley (06,07,08,SE) Fort Hamilton High School (09,10,11,12,SE [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3516843 ]