All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 190 72nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
190 72nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

190 72nd Street

190 72nd Street · (347) 386-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

190 72nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
190 72nd Street Apt #5, Brooklyn, NY 11209 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aneela Etwaroo, Elite Realty Of Usa, (347) 386-7400. Available from: 04/21/2020. No pets allowed. Very large 1 Bedrooms renovated apartments with New Appliances, Updated Bathroom, Hardwoods Floors in well maintained building with 24 Hours Onsite Manager, Secured Entry, Elevator, Outdoor Garden sitting and laundry facilities. Monthly pest control and constant maintenance Close to all public transportation, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Located just two blocks from the gorgeous Bay; Breathtaking Parks; Boardwalks NO BOARD APPROVAL THE RENT INCLUDES ELECTRICITY AND HEAT. Transportation R at Bay Ridge Av 0.38 miles,R at 77th St 0.4 miles,R at 86th St 0.79 miles,N R at 59th St 0.85 miles Schools P.S. 102 the Bayview (0K,01,02,03,04,05,SE) J.H.S. 259 William Mckinley (06,07,08,SE) Fort Hamilton High School (09,10,11,12,SE [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3516843 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 72nd Street have any available units?
190 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 190 72nd Street have?
Some of 190 72nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
190 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 190 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 190 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 190 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 190 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 190 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 190 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 190 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 190 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 72nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 72nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 190 72nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity