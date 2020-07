Amenities

Top floor penthouse unit (walk-up) with two huge terraces on either side of the unit ready for entertaining while you gaze at Lady Liberty. One terrace has unobstructed views of the Manhattan Skyline/Harbor views and other of faces South Brooklyn. Stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, ample closet space. Very bright and airy. Sorry no dogs. NO FEE!