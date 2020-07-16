19 Grace Ct

Amenities
Video Tour Available. Available Immediately/ Expansive 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath coop in Brooklyn Heights. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking the waterfront, this is a block with incredible views off the Manhattan skyline. This lovely and expansive coop located in a prewar elevator building in prime Brooklyn Heights boasts 3 generously sized bedrooms, two full baths and a powder room. Along with it's serene tree-top views, most of the windows overlook scenic interior gardens. The updated kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and plenty of space for a formal dining-room table.The master bed offers double-exposures along with a contemporary en-suite bath. Located on the 2nd floor of a historic elevator building, this apartment includes an in-unit washer/dryer with additional laundry in the basement and a live-in super. Generous closetspace, great flow and a stellar location. Close proximity to the 2/3/4/5/R/A/C trains, restaurants, shopping and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Pets are welcome!