Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

19 Grace Ct

19 Grace Court · (646) 884-4330
Location

19 Grace Court, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Video Tour Available. Available Immediately/ Expansive 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath coop in Brooklyn Heights. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking the waterfront, this is a block with incredible views off the Manhattan skyline. This lovely and expansive coop located in a prewar elevator building in prime Brooklyn Heights boasts 3 generously sized bedrooms, two full baths and a powder room. Along with it's serene tree-top views, most of the windows overlook scenic interior gardens. The updated kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and plenty of space for a formal dining-room table.The master bed offers double-exposures along with a contemporary en-suite bath. Located on the 2nd floor of a historic elevator building, this apartment includes an in-unit washer/dryer with additional laundry in the basement and a live-in super. Generous closetspace, great flow and a stellar location. Close proximity to the 2/3/4/5/R/A/C trains, restaurants, shopping and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Grace Ct have any available units?
19 Grace Ct has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Grace Ct have?
Some of 19 Grace Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Grace Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19 Grace Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Grace Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Grace Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19 Grace Ct offer parking?
No, 19 Grace Ct does not offer parking.
Does 19 Grace Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Grace Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Grace Ct have a pool?
No, 19 Grace Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19 Grace Ct have accessible units?
No, 19 Grace Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Grace Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Grace Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Grace Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Grace Ct has units with air conditioning.
