Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available for 6 - 12 months rental. Furnished or unfurnished.



Super bright second-floor apartment in a renovated two-family townhouse. 3 true bedrooms and open concept kitchen/dining/living is spread out over approx 1000 SF of living space. The modern kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances including dishwasher and microwave, and a breakfast bar. Gorgeous hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. In-unit washer/dryer! No pets and no smoking please.



Located on a treelined street of pretty limestone townhouses and just down the block from Prospect Park, and a few blocks to the B & Q at Church Ave.