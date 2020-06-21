All apartments in Brooklyn
189 Kingston Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

189 Kingston Avenue

189 Kingston Avenue · (646) 330-0703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

189 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Duplex Brownstone on treeline street. featuring 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, with elegant vintage finishes along with a modern kitchen and bathrooms. Private fenced in outdoor space for private gatherings, morning coffee or just soaking in the sun on a nice NY Day. Directly across the street enjoy is a picturesque scenic park and in close proximity to the Brooklyns Children Musuem. This lovely unit is waiting for someone to call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Kingston Avenue have any available units?
189 Kingston Avenue has a unit available for $4,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 189 Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
189 Kingston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 189 Kingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 189 Kingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 189 Kingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 189 Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Kingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 189 Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 189 Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 189 Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Kingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Kingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Kingston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
