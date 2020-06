Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**SPACIOUS AND SERENE GARDEN-LEVEL DUPLEX** Enjoy the gracious living/dining area, modern kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, roomy recreation area and enormous garden with elevated sunny patio that make this home with private entrance your perfect sanctuary. This artful renovation offers exposed brick, central air and heat, and convenient access to the Ralph Avenue C subway stop. Pets upon approval. Available July 1.