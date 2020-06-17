All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1880 Beverly Rd 3

1880 Beverley Road · (646) 504-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1880 Beverley Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Jun 21

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Unit 3 Available 06/21/20 Ocean Avenue Jr one bedroom availalbe. HUGE! - Property Id: 287433

Fully renovated apartment with hard wood floors, many closets, spacious bedrooms, on-site super in an elevator laundry building.
Heat and hot water and cooking gas included in the rent.
Short walk to Prospect Park, trains, shopping, and a few minutes away from an amazing night life.
A 30-minute ride on the B/Q will land you in Manhattan.
Streets lined with Victorian houses, the sweet smells of baked goods and the hustle, bustle and charm of prime Brooklyn living.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287433
Property Id 287433

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Beverly Rd 3 have any available units?
1880 Beverly Rd 3 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1880 Beverly Rd 3 have?
Some of 1880 Beverly Rd 3's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Beverly Rd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Beverly Rd 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Beverly Rd 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Beverly Rd 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1880 Beverly Rd 3 offer parking?
No, 1880 Beverly Rd 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1880 Beverly Rd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Beverly Rd 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Beverly Rd 3 have a pool?
No, 1880 Beverly Rd 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1880 Beverly Rd 3 have accessible units?
No, 1880 Beverly Rd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Beverly Rd 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 Beverly Rd 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Beverly Rd 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 Beverly Rd 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
