1880 Beverly Rd 3

Unit 3 Available 06/21/20 Ocean Avenue Jr one bedroom availalbe. HUGE! - Property Id: 287433



Fully renovated apartment with hard wood floors, many closets, spacious bedrooms, on-site super in an elevator laundry building.

Heat and hot water and cooking gas included in the rent.

Short walk to Prospect Park, trains, shopping, and a few minutes away from an amazing night life.

A 30-minute ride on the B/Q will land you in Manhattan.

Streets lined with Victorian houses, the sweet smells of baked goods and the hustle, bustle and charm of prime Brooklyn living.

No Pets Allowed



