183 Seventh Avenue
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

183 Seventh Avenue

183 7th Avenue · (347) 243-8776
Location

183 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom in North Park Slope! For your privacy, the bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment and each bedroom has a home office/small living room off of the bedroom. The eat in kitchen is in the middle of the apartment and has a window. The location cannot be beat! Right on 7th Ave surrounded by a plethora of shops, cafes, bars, restaurants etc. plus Prospect Park is just couple of blocks away, enjoy the flea market every Saturday across the street, and visit all the shops, bars, and restaurants that make Park Slope a wonderful neighborhood to live and play. Sorry, no pets......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
183 Seventh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 183 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
183 Seventh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 183 Seventh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 183 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 183 Seventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 183 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Seventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 183 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 183 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 183 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 183 Seventh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Seventh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Seventh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
