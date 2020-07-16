All apartments in Brooklyn
182 Schaefer Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

182 Schaefer Street

182 Schaefer Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

182 Schaefer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 182 Schaefer Street in Bushwick a unique and newly renovated boutique rental building in the heart of Brooklyn. Thoughtfully designed and tastefully renovated, this building offers a mix of unparalleled historic pre-war charm with all of the modern finishes and conveniences one would desire. This spacious second floor 2-bedroom with a home office (convertible 3 bedroom) features soaring high ceilings, a breathtaking skylight, a brand new built-in sound system, in-unit LG washer/dryer, virtual intercom, Mitsubishi central heating/cooling (complete with HEPA filtration), over-sized windows, stunning hardwood floors, 2 decorative fire places with exposed brick, a large living room, and a beautiful kitchen complete with a brand new stainless-steel kitchen appliance package (including a dishwasher).Not to mention, you're just 4 blocks to the L train at Wilson Avenue and have access to an array of incredible bars, restaurants, and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Schaefer Street have any available units?
182 Schaefer Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 182 Schaefer Street have?
Some of 182 Schaefer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Schaefer Street currently offering any rent specials?
182 Schaefer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Schaefer Street pet-friendly?
No, 182 Schaefer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 182 Schaefer Street offer parking?
No, 182 Schaefer Street does not offer parking.
Does 182 Schaefer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Schaefer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Schaefer Street have a pool?
No, 182 Schaefer Street does not have a pool.
Does 182 Schaefer Street have accessible units?
No, 182 Schaefer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Schaefer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 Schaefer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Schaefer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Schaefer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
