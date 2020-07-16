Amenities

Welcome to 182 Schaefer Street in Bushwick a unique and newly renovated boutique rental building in the heart of Brooklyn. Thoughtfully designed and tastefully renovated, this building offers a mix of unparalleled historic pre-war charm with all of the modern finishes and conveniences one would desire. This spacious second floor 2-bedroom with a home office (convertible 3 bedroom) features soaring high ceilings, a breathtaking skylight, a brand new built-in sound system, in-unit LG washer/dryer, virtual intercom, Mitsubishi central heating/cooling (complete with HEPA filtration), over-sized windows, stunning hardwood floors, 2 decorative fire places with exposed brick, a large living room, and a beautiful kitchen complete with a brand new stainless-steel kitchen appliance package (including a dishwasher).Not to mention, you're just 4 blocks to the L train at Wilson Avenue and have access to an array of incredible bars, restaurants, and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!