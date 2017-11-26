180 Scholes Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

This is a beautiful bright 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex. This absolutely incredible apartment features hardwood floors, chef's kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit, high ceilings, and large windows that bring plenty of natural light. Building offers : Elevator, fitness center, live-in Super, underground parking and additional storage. Surrounded by great cafes, and restaurants, not limited to, Champs Diner, Dun-Well Doughnuts, and The Graham. L train to Montrose & J/M train at Lorimer st.Must show 40x the monthly rent and good credit skyline14682