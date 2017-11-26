All apartments in Brooklyn
180 Scholes Street

180 Scholes Street · (646) 397-7765
Location

180 Scholes Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
This is a beautiful bright 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex. This absolutely incredible apartment features hardwood floors, chef's kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit, high ceilings, and large windows that bring plenty of natural light. Building offers : Elevator, fitness center, live-in Super, underground parking and additional storage. Surrounded by great cafes, and restaurants, not limited to, Champs Diner, Dun-Well Doughnuts, and The Graham. L train to Montrose & J/M train at Lorimer st.Must show 40x the monthly rent and good credit skyline14682

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Scholes Street have any available units?
180 Scholes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 180 Scholes Street have?
Some of 180 Scholes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Scholes Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 Scholes Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Scholes Street pet-friendly?
No, 180 Scholes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 180 Scholes Street offer parking?
Yes, 180 Scholes Street does offer parking.
Does 180 Scholes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Scholes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Scholes Street have a pool?
No, 180 Scholes Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 Scholes Street have accessible units?
No, 180 Scholes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Scholes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Scholes Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Scholes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Scholes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
