All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1764 Union St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1764 Union St
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

1764 Union St

1764 Union Street · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1764 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
This spectacular true 3-bedroom and 1/2-bath is stunning! Across the street from the Arthur S Somers Park. The stylish building is truly a must see, with a shared rooftop, backyard space, elevator, and laundry! Every bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed plus extra furnishings. Plenty of living room space, lots of closet space, high ceilings, loads of natural light, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and the bathrooms are uniquely styled.Located right off Eastern Parkway and just 1 block away from the Utica Ave 3/4 Subway! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 Union St have any available units?
1764 Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1764 Union St have?
Some of 1764 Union St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1764 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1764 Union St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 Union St pet-friendly?
No, 1764 Union St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1764 Union St offer parking?
No, 1764 Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1764 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1764 Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 Union St have a pool?
No, 1764 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1764 Union St have accessible units?
No, 1764 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 Union St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1764 Union St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1764 Union St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1764 Union St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1764 Union St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity