Plenty of room to live, to play, to work, to cook, to relax, and to roam...176 Sterling Place 1L / 2L is an expansive three-bedroom, possibly four-bedroom with a large patio, perfectly balancing tradition, modern craftsmanship, style, and laid-back luxury. You will appreciate the thought that went into the recent renovation of this exceptional home as well as the execution. Designed for livability.The beautifully done chef's kitchen is likely to be the heart of the home. You will enjoy the abundant counter and storage space, and the large center island, perfect for informal dinners, homework, late night cards, or a bottle of wine shared with friends. Adjacent to the kitchen you find the dining area with room for a large table. The living room and dining area have high ceilings, and exposed brick walls and soundproof CitiQuiet windows. A spiral staircase takes you to the master suite, a delightful retreat with a luxurious spa bathroom and a walk-in closet which doubles as a home office. Past the kitchen, down the hallway, there are two very large and quiet bedrooms and another beautifully done, windowed bathroom. The stairs at the end of the hall lead to the family/guest room, laundry room and a half bathroom. From the family room, there are sliding glass doors to the private patio. Set in a row of stately turn of the century limestone buildings, on an award-winning green block, and in the center of it all beautiful Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, the Brooklyn Library, Barclay Center, the Q /B and 2/3 trains, and all of the great amenities on 7th Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue, and Flatbush Avenues. Bike storage in the basementSorry - no pets.Available August 1