Brooklyn, NY
176 Sterling Place
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

176 Sterling Place

176 Sterling Place · No Longer Available
Location

176 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
hot tub
Plenty of room to live, to play, to work, to cook, to relax, and to roam...176 Sterling Place 1L / 2L is an expansive three-bedroom, possibly four-bedroom with a large patio, perfectly balancing tradition, modern craftsmanship, style, and laid-back luxury. You will appreciate the thought that went into the recent renovation of this exceptional home as well as the execution. Designed for livability.The beautifully done chef's kitchen is likely to be the heart of the home. You will enjoy the abundant counter and storage space, and the large center island, perfect for informal dinners, homework, late night cards, or a bottle of wine shared with friends. Adjacent to the kitchen you find the dining area with room for a large table. The living room and dining area have high ceilings, and exposed brick walls and soundproof CitiQuiet windows. A spiral staircase takes you to the master suite, a delightful retreat with a luxurious spa bathroom and a walk-in closet which doubles as a home office. Past the kitchen, down the hallway, there are two very large and quiet bedrooms and another beautifully done, windowed bathroom. The stairs at the end of the hall lead to the family/guest room, laundry room and a half bathroom. From the family room, there are sliding glass doors to the private patio. Set in a row of stately turn of the century limestone buildings, on an award-winning green block, and in the center of it all beautiful Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens, the Brooklyn Library, Barclay Center, the Q /B and 2/3 trains, and all of the great amenities on 7th Avenue, Vanderbilt Avenue, and Flatbush Avenues. Bike storage in the basementSorry - no pets.Available August 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Sterling Place have any available units?
176 Sterling Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 176 Sterling Place have?
Some of 176 Sterling Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
176 Sterling Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 176 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 176 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 176 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 176 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 176 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 176 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 176 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
