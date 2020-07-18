1750 Dean Street

Amenities

At 1900 interior square feet, this glorious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath apartment is larger than many townhouses and will simply take your breath away from the moment you walk in. Part of a stylish and impeccably designed 12-unit condo building, perfectly located on one of Crown Heights tree-lined blocks in the historic district, Apartment 3, will leave you want for nothing. This duplex is not only sized like a whole house but it feels like a whole house with an unheard of combination of interior space along with 3 balconies and a 1000 SF roof deck with stunning views in every direction.As you enter, you are bathed in light from oversized windows and glass doors that face both North and South. The open floor plan on this level was made for entertaining and cooking complicated (or simple) meals with friends and family. At 32 long you can fit as many friends as you would like in the living room and as they gather around the quartz waterfall center island countertop. Show off your inner chef with your top-of-the-line Bertazzoni appliances as your guests mingle out onto the first of the balconies. A lovely powder room finishes off this level.At the end of the evening, head up the wood and iron staircase to your 3 bedroom and 2 bath sanctuary. All of the bedrooms are king-sized and the beautiful master bedroom features an elegantly appointed en suite bath. But wait, your guests havent all left? So bring them up to your 360 degree roof top paradise for a night cap and some gazing at the sparkling city skyline.Live in the midst of all that Crown Heights has to offer along with the benefit of BedStuy just across Atlantic. Crown Heights is brimming with coffee shops like Breukelen Coffee House and Little Zelda, along with fun and lively beer gardens such as Bergn and Franklin Park. Only 2 blocks away you will find the express train at the Utica Avenue station on Fulton Street. But really, other than work, why would you ever leave?