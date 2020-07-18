All apartments in Brooklyn
1750 Dean Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

1750 Dean Street

1750 Dean Street · (718) 765-3760
Location

1750 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
At 1900 interior square feet, this glorious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath apartment is larger than many townhouses and will simply take your breath away from the moment you walk in. Part of a stylish and impeccably designed 12-unit condo building, perfectly located on one of Crown Heights tree-lined blocks in the historic district, Apartment 3, will leave you want for nothing. This duplex is not only sized like a whole house but it feels like a whole house with an unheard of combination of interior space along with 3 balconies and a 1000 SF roof deck with stunning views in every direction.As you enter, you are bathed in light from oversized windows and glass doors that face both North and South. The open floor plan on this level was made for entertaining and cooking complicated (or simple) meals with friends and family. At 32 long you can fit as many friends as you would like in the living room and as they gather around the quartz waterfall center island countertop. Show off your inner chef with your top-of-the-line Bertazzoni appliances as your guests mingle out onto the first of the balconies. A lovely powder room finishes off this level.At the end of the evening, head up the wood and iron staircase to your 3 bedroom and 2 bath sanctuary. All of the bedrooms are king-sized and the beautiful master bedroom features an elegantly appointed en suite bath. But wait, your guests havent all left? So bring them up to your 360 degree roof top paradise for a night cap and some gazing at the sparkling city skyline.Live in the midst of all that Crown Heights has to offer along with the benefit of BedStuy just across Atlantic. Crown Heights is brimming with coffee shops like Breukelen Coffee House and Little Zelda, along with fun and lively beer gardens such as Bergn and Franklin Park. Only 2 blocks away you will find the express train at the Utica Avenue station on Fulton Street. But really, other than work, why would you ever leave?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Dean Street have any available units?
1750 Dean Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1750 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Dean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1750 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1750 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1750 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1750 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1750 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
