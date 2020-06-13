175 Warwick Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Full-Gut Renovated Single Family Home that is fully detached and includes an incredible backyard space with a Deck. This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath house measures ~1,716 sq. ft. with plenty of natural lighting seeping in and has a fully finished Basement & Attic. The large attic space can be used as an Entertainment Center or Storage Space. There's plenty of option with the basement, as there's ample space, a Full Bath, and brand new Samsung Washer & Dryer hooked up. Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring stretching across each floor will make you feel right at home. Features a large Living Room with an Eat-in Kitchen that has brand new Stainless Steel appliances. This house is conveniently located near a CTown Supermarket, which is approx 0.1 miles away or a 2 min.