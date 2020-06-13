All apartments in Brooklyn
175 Warwick Street

175 Warwick Street · (718) 871-0888
Location

175 Warwick Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Cypress Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
single family for rent
Full-Gut Renovated Single Family Home that is fully detached and includes an incredible backyard space with a Deck. This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath house measures ~1,716 sq. ft. with plenty of natural lighting seeping in and has a fully finished Basement & Attic. The large attic space can be used as an Entertainment Center or Storage Space. There's plenty of option with the basement, as there's ample space, a Full Bath, and brand new Samsung Washer & Dryer hooked up. Gorgeous Hardwood Flooring stretching across each floor will make you feel right at home. Features a large Living Room with an Eat-in Kitchen that has brand new Stainless Steel appliances. This house is conveniently located near a CTown Supermarket, which is approx 0.1 miles away or a 2 min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Warwick Street have any available units?
175 Warwick Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Warwick Street have?
Some of 175 Warwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Warwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Warwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Warwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 Warwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 175 Warwick Street offer parking?
No, 175 Warwick Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 Warwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Warwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Warwick Street have a pool?
No, 175 Warwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 Warwick Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Warwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Warwick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Warwick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Warwick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Warwick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
