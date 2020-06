Amenities

This is a VERY PRIVATE 2 bedroom in Flatbush/Ditmas Park area.ONLY TWO UNITS IN THE BUILDING!!!!****LAUNDRY ACROSS THE STREET****This two bedroom is compfy and has your finances in mind. Priced well and and recently renovated.- Granite counters- Plenty of cabinet space- Tiled bathroom- Closet space- One medium-large bedroom & one smaller bedroom.CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING skyline14509