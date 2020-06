Amenities

ONLY JOE CAN SHOW!!BRAND NEW LARGE 3BR OPEN NEW KITCHEN WONDERFUL APT A MUST SEE!!This wonderful apt features:- Dishwasher- Washer and Dryer in unit! - Brand new Kitchen with a beautiful counter top - high ceilings- Marble bathroom- Sun Soaked bedrooms and living room- SPACIOUS LAYOUT!The building - Live-in Super- Shared garden-STORAGE AVAILABLE Dont miss out on this fantastic one time DEAL that will go very QUICK!One time opportunity!!