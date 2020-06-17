All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

1711 60th St Apt 2 F

1711 60th Street · (718) 510-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1711 60th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Borough Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
clubhouse
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
Furnished Room in Safe and convenient All-female Apt in Boropark (Brooklyn)

Furnished Bedroom is available in Safe, Quiet ,Neat and Convenient Boro Park, Brooklyn from June 5 2020 for minimum 6 months stay.

This BR is in a 4BR apartment of a legal 4 family building and is close to 17th ave and 60 street, in Brooklyn, NY. This is for Females only. The policy is, one person per room. It has a shared Living room, Kitchen and Bathroom. It is three blocks from the express N train (18th ave stop)and five blocks from the express D train ( New Utrecht stop). MTA Bus services are on the same block. Groceries, Laundry, Shopping, Banking (Chase bank, Citibank, TD) and Restaurants ( Italian, Chinese, Thai) are within a short walking distance. The Library is across the Building!
Rental is $900/month and includes utilities, Air conditioning and Wi-Fi. One months Rent and one months Deposit is required.

Thank you
Javeed Mirza

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 60th St Apt 2 F have any available units?
1711 60th St Apt 2 F has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1711 60th St Apt 2 F have?
Some of 1711 60th St Apt 2 F's amenities include air conditioning, clubhouse, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 60th St Apt 2 F currently offering any rent specials?
1711 60th St Apt 2 F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 60th St Apt 2 F pet-friendly?
No, 1711 60th St Apt 2 F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1711 60th St Apt 2 F offer parking?
No, 1711 60th St Apt 2 F does not offer parking.
Does 1711 60th St Apt 2 F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 60th St Apt 2 F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 60th St Apt 2 F have a pool?
No, 1711 60th St Apt 2 F does not have a pool.
Does 1711 60th St Apt 2 F have accessible units?
No, 1711 60th St Apt 2 F does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 60th St Apt 2 F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 60th St Apt 2 F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 60th St Apt 2 F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1711 60th St Apt 2 F has units with air conditioning.
