1711 60th St Apt 2 F

Furnished Room in Safe and convenient All-female Apt in Boropark (Brooklyn)



Furnished Bedroom is available in Safe, Quiet ,Neat and Convenient Boro Park, Brooklyn from June 5 2020 for minimum 6 months stay.



This BR is in a 4BR apartment of a legal 4 family building and is close to 17th ave and 60 street, in Brooklyn, NY. This is for Females only. The policy is, one person per room. It has a shared Living room, Kitchen and Bathroom. It is three blocks from the express N train (18th ave stop)and five blocks from the express D train ( New Utrecht stop). MTA Bus services are on the same block. Groceries, Laundry, Shopping, Banking (Chase bank, Citibank, TD) and Restaurants ( Italian, Chinese, Thai) are within a short walking distance. The Library is across the Building!

Rental is $900/month and includes utilities, Air conditioning and Wi-Fi. One months Rent and one months Deposit is required.



Thank you

Javeed Mirza