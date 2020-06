Amenities

Welcome to 171 Sackett Street!



This building is located on a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of Carroll Gardens. The neighborhood is home to some of the best restaurants and shopping in NY. The apartment is a spacious 2 bedroom with an L shaped living. The alcove can be a wonderful dining room or home office.



July Move In



Apartment features:

? Washer and dryer

? Dishwasher

? Fireplace mantle (non functional)

? Full floor apartment

? Two exposures with tons of natural light



Email today for a showing asap.