All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
1705 East 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1705 East 17th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

1705 East 17th Street

1705 E 17th St · (917) 770-7332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Sheepshead Bay
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1705 E 17th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
bike storage
lobby
This is the net effective rent after two free months are applied! The actual rent is $3,600.

If there has ever been a time to put LOCATION in a description this is it!

Welcome to 1705 E.17th St a tantalizing new development in the epicenter of Midwood Brooklyn! 1705 offers conveniences like no other location can. Situated on E.17th & Quentin road just 1/2 a block away from the B & Q trains, and 1 block away from Kings highway makes this the perfect place to call home.

As you make your way into the building you are greeted into a beautiful glass entryway that opens up to a stunning lobby that is wrapped in deep golden brown Savoie marble slabs, bronze-inlaid doors, a massive recreation room, gym, and outdoor space. Large high speed elevator takes you up quickly into you sun filled corridor into this beautiful, corner bright three bedroom with floor to wall windows. Come see it for yourself to appreciate the value!

All apartments in the building have been designed through a lens of sophistication and functionality the tenets of a modern lifestyle. 1705 E.17th St is a luxury building that boasts 35 units of refined style and craftsmanship. Each unit features gorgeous deep stained engineered wide plank floors, oversized double hung windows, adjustable closets, Calcatta wrapped bathrooms with custom vanities, private patio with glass railings, stainless steel appliances, custom designed kitchens from Italy with white Caesarstone countertops, and beautiful backsplashes. Each unit has its own high efficiency central heating & cooling systems!

Other highlights include: washer/dryer room on lobby floor & a bicycle room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1705 East 17th Street have any available units?
1705 East 17th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1705 East 17th Street have?
Some of 1705 East 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1705 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1705 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1705 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 1705 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1705 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 East 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1705 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1705 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 1705 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College