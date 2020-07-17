1705 East 17th Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel gym elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym bike storage lobby

This is the net effective rent after two free months are applied! The actual rent is $3,600.



If there has ever been a time to put LOCATION in a description this is it!



Welcome to 1705 E.17th St a tantalizing new development in the epicenter of Midwood Brooklyn! 1705 offers conveniences like no other location can. Situated on E.17th & Quentin road just 1/2 a block away from the B & Q trains, and 1 block away from Kings highway makes this the perfect place to call home.



As you make your way into the building you are greeted into a beautiful glass entryway that opens up to a stunning lobby that is wrapped in deep golden brown Savoie marble slabs, bronze-inlaid doors, a massive recreation room, gym, and outdoor space. Large high speed elevator takes you up quickly into you sun filled corridor into this beautiful, corner bright three bedroom with floor to wall windows. Come see it for yourself to appreciate the value!



All apartments in the building have been designed through a lens of sophistication and functionality the tenets of a modern lifestyle. 1705 E.17th St is a luxury building that boasts 35 units of refined style and craftsmanship. Each unit features gorgeous deep stained engineered wide plank floors, oversized double hung windows, adjustable closets, Calcatta wrapped bathrooms with custom vanities, private patio with glass railings, stainless steel appliances, custom designed kitchens from Italy with white Caesarstone countertops, and beautiful backsplashes. Each unit has its own high efficiency central heating & cooling systems!



Other highlights include: washer/dryer room on lobby floor & a bicycle room.