Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

169 North 7th Street

169 North 7th Street · (212) 360-1660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

169 North 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3L · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Impeccably designed, Sleek and Modern Newly Constructed beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in PRIME Williamsburg right off the Bedford Stop! Floor to Ceiling Windows in Bedrooms and Skylights in living room!3 Bedrooms with hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, open concept living room and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern lighting fixtures, chic cabinets, Central Heat and AC, closets throughout, and LITERALLY STEPS AWAY from the Bedford L stop and everything at the epicenter of Williamsburg.First and Security. NO BROKER FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 North 7th Street have any available units?
169 North 7th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 North 7th Street have?
Some of 169 North 7th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
169 North 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 169 North 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 169 North 7th Street offer parking?
No, 169 North 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 169 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 North 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 North 7th Street have a pool?
No, 169 North 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 169 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 169 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 169 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 North 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 North 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 169 North 7th Street has units with air conditioning.
