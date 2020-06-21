169 North 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Impeccably designed, Sleek and Modern Newly Constructed beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in PRIME Williamsburg right off the Bedford Stop! Floor to Ceiling Windows in Bedrooms and Skylights in living room!3 Bedrooms with hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, open concept living room and modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern lighting fixtures, chic cabinets, Central Heat and AC, closets throughout, and LITERALLY STEPS AWAY from the Bedford L stop and everything at the epicenter of Williamsburg.First and Security. NO BROKER FEE