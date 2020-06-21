All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

169 HANCOCK ST

169 Hancock Street · (718) 399-4162
Location

169 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy this MASTER BEDROOM with TWO additional office sized rooms in a historic brownstone that features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, a large full bathroom, stainless steel appliances, a Washer and Dryer and natural wood molding in this historic brownstone. The apartment is also located close to the A Express Train at Nostrand Ave., The Barclays Center, Atlantic Center Mall, Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park along with a list of shops, restaurants and bars such as Le Paris Dekar, Bedford Hall, Glorieta Baldy and Doris to name a few. Call or email for a viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 HANCOCK ST have any available units?
169 HANCOCK ST has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 169 HANCOCK ST currently offering any rent specials?
169 HANCOCK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 HANCOCK ST pet-friendly?
No, 169 HANCOCK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 169 HANCOCK ST offer parking?
No, 169 HANCOCK ST does not offer parking.
Does 169 HANCOCK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 HANCOCK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 HANCOCK ST have a pool?
No, 169 HANCOCK ST does not have a pool.
Does 169 HANCOCK ST have accessible units?
No, 169 HANCOCK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 169 HANCOCK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 HANCOCK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 HANCOCK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 HANCOCK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
