169 HANCOCK ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy this MASTER BEDROOM with TWO additional office sized rooms in a historic brownstone that features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, a large full bathroom, stainless steel appliances, a Washer and Dryer and natural wood molding in this historic brownstone. The apartment is also located close to the A Express Train at Nostrand Ave., The Barclays Center, Atlantic Center Mall, Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park along with a list of shops, restaurants and bars such as Le Paris Dekar, Bedford Hall, Glorieta Baldy and Doris to name a few. Call or email for a viewing today.