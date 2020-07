Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage

Just in! Is this newly renovated 3 Bedroom with modern finishes and open floor plan, amenities include dishwasher, and laundry, Plus parking available. Spacious bedrooms and living room with stunning modern finishes including ss appliance, dishwasher, and modern bathroom. High ceilings and open layout give it a bright and airy flow. Located around the corner from the 3,4,5 trains, close to supermarkets and a lovely park.*NO FEE on 2 year lease only, 1 year lease there is a low fee