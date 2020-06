Amenities

Crown Heights Townhouse Upper Level Floor Through. This sprawling 2BR apartment with a dining room is wider than most townhouse apartments and has great natural light from skylights throughout. With super-spacious rooms both in front and in back of the apartment, this apartment has a flexible layout and is ideal for working from home. The galley kitchen is windowed with quality cabinetry and appliances. Located on a residential block in Crown Heights South, you will be a few short blocks from the Utica Avenue 3 & 4 train lines. The apartment is also just off the Schenectady Ave. and Utica Ave. retail corridors. Please contact me via email for a virtual tour and more information.