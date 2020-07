Amenities

No Fee Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on the 6th floor of an elevator building! This spacious Two Bedroom Two bathroom Apartment in The Madison has approximately 1000sqft of living space and 2 balconies. There is central air, washer dryer hookups as well as a dishwasher and microwave in the unit. Master bedroom features its own en-suite bathroom. Great closet space throughoutLocated in Midwood Brooklyn on a beautiful street near the B,Q train at Kings Highway StopStrict qualification requirements Please be ready to provide proof of income of 40x the rent and credit score over 700