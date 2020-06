Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Video tour and floor plan available! This quaint Brownstone, top floor sanctuary is directly across from Fort Greene Park. All utilities are included (heat, hot water, electricity and cooking gas)! Enjoy tranquility, wonderful natural light and original hardwood floors all in one of of Fort Greene's most sought after locations. The bathroom has a full size tub and a skylight.



Guarantors are OK. Pets are on approval. Splendid space for a great price.