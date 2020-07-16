Amenities

Two Bedroom/2 Bath Plus Dining Area. Triple Exposures in the best Brooklyn Heights Location. A Wonderful Home, The Franklin Trust Tower is a Brooklyn Heights landmark Built in 1892. This Romanesque Revival Masterpiece has been Wonderfully Renovated into a Luxury Loft-Apartments of Unparalleled Stature.. Gourmet Kitchs Feature Viking Designer Series Appliances Including Cook-top Stove W/Ventilation Hood, Lg Side By Side Refrigerator, Microwave, DW and a Sub-Zero Wine Cooler. Counters are Topped with Carerra Marble and the Cabinetry is Imported Italian Wood and Glass.The Baths are a Total Delight-Stone Flrs & Italian Ceramic Wall Tiles with Glass or Pebbled Accent Tiles; Polished Marble Counter-tops & Italian Wood Vanities. A Heated Towel Warmer is a Welcome Feature. Steam LG W/D. Huge Windows. Storage Lockers. This boutique Condominium offers a PT DM and 24 Hour Remote Doorman, Gym, Roofdeck and a fabulous location on the corner of Clinton and Montague in Brooklyn Heights with Wonderful Views of the Cathedral. Transportation including the Manhattan Subway at your doorstep. Great Shopping and Restaurants Abound all around you.,APPLICATION ACCEPTED--Contact us for future listings The Big One! Magnificent 2-Bedoom, 2-Bath XL Loft apartment with huge Living Room, Expansive Windows, and Triple Exposures. Nice Real Dining AreaThe Franklin Trust Tower at 166 Montague Street is a Landmark building in Brooklyn Heights built in 1892. This Romanesque Revival Masterpiece has been wonderfully renovated into a Luxury Loft-Apartment Building of unparalleled stature. Apartment 6A features a Gourmet Kitchen with Viking-Designed Series Stainless Steel Appliances including a Cook-Top Stove with Ventilation Hood, Oven, large Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and a Sub-Zero Wine Cooler. Cabinetry is Imported Italian Wood and Glass. The Bathrooms feature Stone Floors and Italian Ceramic Wall Tiles with Pebbled Accent Tiles; Polished Marble Countertops and Italian Wood Vanities. A Heated Towel-Warmer is a welcome feature. Apartment 6A is supplied with its own Steam LG Washer/Dryers. Fabulous Location, only a few short blocks from the Promenade, Cadman Plaza Parks, and 11 Subway Lines. The building features a Part-Time Doorman as well as a Virtual Doorman, a Fitness Room, a Common Roof-Deck with views to Manhattan, Staten Island and the New York Harbor. Storage Lockers available. Two Months Security Deposit Required.