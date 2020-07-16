All apartments in Brooklyn
166 Montague Street
166 Montague Street

166 Montague Street · (516) 458-1587
Location

166 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$6,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
Sponsor ApartmentNo Board Approval!!!

Two Bedroom/2 Bath Plus Dining Area. Triple Exposures in the best Brooklyn Heights Location. A Wonderful Home, The Franklin Trust Tower is a Brooklyn Heights landmark Built in 1892. This Romanesque Revival Masterpiece has been Wonderfully Renovated into a Luxury Loft-Apartments of Unparalleled Stature.. Gourmet Kitchs Feature Viking Designer Series Appliances Including Cook-top Stove W/Ventilation Hood, Lg Side By Side Refrigerator, Microwave, DW and a Sub-Zero Wine Cooler. Counters are Topped with Carerra Marble and the Cabinetry is Imported Italian Wood and Glass.The Baths are a Total Delight-Stone Flrs & Italian Ceramic Wall Tiles with Glass or Pebbled Accent Tiles; Polished Marble Counter-tops & Italian Wood Vanities. A Heated Towel Warmer is a Welcome Feature. Steam LG W/D. Huge Windows. Storage Lockers. This boutique Condominium offers a PT DM and 24 Hour Remote Doorman, Gym, Roofdeck and a fabulous location on the corner of Clinton and Montague in Brooklyn Heights with Wonderful Views of the Cathedral. Transportation including the Manhattan Subway at your doorstep. Great Shopping and Restaurants Abound all around you.,APPLICATION ACCEPTED--Contact us for future listings The Big One! Magnificent 2-Bedoom, 2-Bath XL Loft apartment with huge Living Room, Expansive Windows, and Triple Exposures. Nice Real Dining AreaThe Franklin Trust Tower at 166 Montague Street is a Landmark building in Brooklyn Heights built in 1892. This Romanesque Revival Masterpiece has been wonderfully renovated into a Luxury Loft-Apartment Building of unparalleled stature. Apartment 6A features a Gourmet Kitchen with Viking-Designed Series Stainless Steel Appliances including a Cook-Top Stove with Ventilation Hood, Oven, large Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and a Sub-Zero Wine Cooler. Cabinetry is Imported Italian Wood and Glass. The Bathrooms feature Stone Floors and Italian Ceramic Wall Tiles with Pebbled Accent Tiles; Polished Marble Countertops and Italian Wood Vanities. A Heated Towel-Warmer is a welcome feature. Apartment 6A is supplied with its own Steam LG Washer/Dryers. Fabulous Location, only a few short blocks from the Promenade, Cadman Plaza Parks, and 11 Subway Lines. The building features a Part-Time Doorman as well as a Virtual Doorman, a Fitness Room, a Common Roof-Deck with views to Manhattan, Staten Island and the New York Harbor. Storage Lockers available. Two Months Security Deposit Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Montague Street have any available units?
166 Montague Street has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Montague Street have?
Some of 166 Montague Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 Montague Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Montague Street pet-friendly?
No, 166 Montague Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 166 Montague Street offer parking?
No, 166 Montague Street does not offer parking.
Does 166 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Montague Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 166 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 166 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 166 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Montague Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Montague Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Montague Street does not have units with air conditioning.
