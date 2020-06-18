165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2BR / 1Ba 950ft No Fee available May 30



Beautiful and bright home in a classic 4-unit Carroll Gardens brownstone. Two flights up on the 2nd floor, this 2 bed, 1 bath floor. This building is built extra deep allowing for an over sized master that can easily accommodate a king-sized bed and a desk/office area.

Located on Huntington Street between Court and Clinton, this tree-lined block is an ideal Carroll Gardens address. Enjoy the shopping, dining, and convenience of Court and Smith Streets with easy access to the Carroll Street F/G train