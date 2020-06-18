All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:11 PM

165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3

165 Huntington Street · (732) 433-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Huntington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

2 Bedrooms

Unit > 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2BR / 1Ba 950ft No Fee available May 30

Beautiful and bright home in a classic 4-unit Carroll Gardens brownstone. Two flights up on the 2nd floor, this 2 bed, 1 bath floor. This building is built extra deep allowing for an over sized master that can easily accommodate a king-sized bed and a desk/office area.
Located on Huntington Street between Court and Clinton, this tree-lined block is an ideal Carroll Gardens address. Enjoy the shopping, dining, and convenience of Court and Smith Streets with easy access to the Carroll Street F/G train

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 have any available units?
165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 have?
Some of 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 pet-friendly?
No, 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 offer parking?
No, 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 does not offer parking.
Does 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 have a pool?
No, 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 have accessible units?
No, 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 HUNTINGTON ST # 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
