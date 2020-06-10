All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

162 Washington Park

162 Washington Park · No Longer Available
Location

162 Washington Park, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
With a bird's eye view of the rolling landscape of Fort Greene Park, this delightful Brownstone apartment is situated on one of Fort Greene's most sought after blocks.The open plan living room is huge and bathed in light from the three oversized park facing windows. It features gorgeous exposed brick on either side, plenty of space for a large dining table and is overlooked by a sleek, modern kitchen with high end appliances. Both bedrooms are accessed at the end of a long hallway, perfect for artwork and offering privacy from the living space. The master bedroom is large, with an expertly outfitted walk in closet and a massive master bath with a sumptuous step up jacuzzi tub and walk in shower.The second bedroom functions like another suite complete with a large closet and full bathroom. The half bath features a washer dryer.Everything you could possibly need is now in Fort Greene! You have the tranquility of the park, the convenience of the farmer's market, Wholefoods and the Apple Store plus the culture of BAM, not to mention an abundance of subways at Atlantic Center. (As lovely as this furniture looks, the apartment will be delivered unfurnished)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Washington Park have any available units?
162 Washington Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 162 Washington Park currently offering any rent specials?
162 Washington Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Washington Park pet-friendly?
No, 162 Washington Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 162 Washington Park offer parking?
No, 162 Washington Park does not offer parking.
Does 162 Washington Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Washington Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Washington Park have a pool?
No, 162 Washington Park does not have a pool.
Does 162 Washington Park have accessible units?
No, 162 Washington Park does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Washington Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Washington Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Washington Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Washington Park does not have units with air conditioning.
