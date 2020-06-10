162 Washington Park

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities

With a bird's eye view of the rolling landscape of Fort Greene Park, this delightful Brownstone apartment is situated on one of Fort Greene's most sought after blocks.The open plan living room is huge and bathed in light from the three oversized park facing windows. It features gorgeous exposed brick on either side, plenty of space for a large dining table and is overlooked by a sleek, modern kitchen with high end appliances. Both bedrooms are accessed at the end of a long hallway, perfect for artwork and offering privacy from the living space. The master bedroom is large, with an expertly outfitted walk in closet and a massive master bath with a sumptuous step up jacuzzi tub and walk in shower.The second bedroom functions like another suite complete with a large closet and full bathroom. The half bath features a washer dryer.Everything you could possibly need is now in Fort Greene! You have the tranquility of the park, the convenience of the farmer's market, Wholefoods and the Apple Store plus the culture of BAM, not to mention an abundance of subways at Atlantic Center. (As lovely as this furniture looks, the apartment will be delivered unfurnished)