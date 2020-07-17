161 Hoyt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute garden studio apartment of a Brownstone town house located on a tree lined street in the heart of Boerum Hill. Very well maintained and clean apartment with a modern stainless steel kitchen. All utilities included. Huge closet. Renovated bathroom. Available now. This is a non smoking building.Pet free building. Boerum Hill offers a fantastic balance of brownstone neighborhood living combined with a Downtown Brooklyn feel. Wonderful shopping and dining right outside. Enjoy being short distance to Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn Bridge Park, BAM, Barclays Center, one block to the subway and so much more! The location is extremely accessible - minutes to the A/C/G, F, and all the trains at the Atlantic Terminal.