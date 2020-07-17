All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

161 Hoyt Street

161 Hoyt Street · (718) 765-3808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Hoyt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute garden studio apartment of a Brownstone town house located on a tree lined street in the heart of Boerum Hill. Very well maintained and clean apartment with a modern stainless steel kitchen. All utilities included. Huge closet. Renovated bathroom. Available now. This is a non smoking building.Pet free building. Boerum Hill offers a fantastic balance of brownstone neighborhood living combined with a Downtown Brooklyn feel. Wonderful shopping and dining right outside. Enjoy being short distance to Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn Bridge Park, BAM, Barclays Center, one block to the subway and so much more! The location is extremely accessible - minutes to the A/C/G, F, and all the trains at the Atlantic Terminal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Hoyt Street have any available units?
161 Hoyt Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 161 Hoyt Street have?
Some of 161 Hoyt Street's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Hoyt Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 Hoyt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Hoyt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Hoyt Street is pet friendly.
Does 161 Hoyt Street offer parking?
No, 161 Hoyt Street does not offer parking.
Does 161 Hoyt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Hoyt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Hoyt Street have a pool?
No, 161 Hoyt Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 Hoyt Street have accessible units?
No, 161 Hoyt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Hoyt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Hoyt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Hoyt Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 161 Hoyt Street has units with air conditioning.
