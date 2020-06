Amenities

Beautifully Renovated, Sun Light-filled living and conveniences await you in this unit. Hardwood flooring throughout, expansive windows, Eat-in-Kitchen, Dining/Living Room. Kitchen wood cabinetry. Closets Galore. This apartment is perfectly suited for relaxing and living. Luxury Living in the heart and quiet area of Old Mill Bassin. Walking distance to the B100 Local Bus to the Q train BM1 Express to Manhattan.