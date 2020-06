Amenities

Nice Size 2 Bedroom Hidden Gem in Bedford-StuyvesantNewly Renovated 2 bedroom apartment is located close to all your needs ,gym,super market etc 2 min walk to the A,C trains just mins to city. This brand new renovation offers all the comfort you need, high ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors. This apartment features: Brand New Kitchen with decorative lighting Stainless steel appliances Beautiful bathroom Hardwood floors throughout Recessed lighting High Ceilings